What is Brookline Cap M’s Forecast for CRBU FY2030 Earnings?

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Cap M issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 4th. Brookline Cap M analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.85% and a negative net margin of 1,690.45%.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $146.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 231,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 55,832 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 375,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 319.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 441,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 336,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary CRISPR-Cas gene-editing platform to develop transformative cell therapies and in vivo treatments for a range of cancers and genetic diseases. The company’s core technology enables precise modification of cellular genomes, allowing the design of engineered T-cell and NK-cell therapies aimed at improving safety, efficacy and persistence in patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Alongside its oncology portfolio, Caribou is advancing in vivo editing programs targeting monogenic disorders, with initiatives in areas such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and familial amyloidosis.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Berkeley, California, Caribou Biosciences was co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, one of the pioneers of CRISPR gene-editing technology.

