What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Imunon FY2030 Earnings?

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for Imunon in a research report issued on Thursday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.57.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Shares of Imunon stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Imunon has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Imunon worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Imunon said it is streamlining operations to concentrate resources on its lead program, OVATION 3 — a move investors often view positively because it can extend runway and tighten focus on the most value‑creating asset. IMNN: Streamlining Operations to Focus on OVATION 3

HC Wainwright published detailed EPS forecasts that forecast continued multi-quarter and multi-year losses — notably a FY2026 EPS estimate of ($4.27), substantially worse than the current consensus of ($1.68). That large divergence is negative for sentiment because it implies heavier cash burn or dilution risk than the market expects. Negative Sentiment: The same HC Wainwright note lays out quarterly/later-year losses: Q4 2025 ($1.22), Q1 2026 ($1.29), Q2 2026 ($0.98), Q3 2026 ($1.08), Q4 2026 ($1.01), plus FY2025 ($2.64), FY2027 ($2.20), FY2028 ($3.11), FY2029 ($1.95) and an FY2030 estimate of ($1.45). These projections signal prolonged unprofitability and potential need for financing or dilution — downward pressure on the stock.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma.

