What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ADUR Q3 Earnings?

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aduro Clean Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADUR. Zacks Research raised shares of Aduro Clean Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Aduro Clean Technologies Trading Up 11.2%

NASDAQ:ADUR opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $355.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 3.46. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,393.09% and a negative return on equity of 129.57%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUR. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies during the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aduro Clean Technologies by 21,000.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period.

Here are the key news stories impacting Aduro Clean Technologies this week:

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a “Buy” and a $22 price target (roughly +90% upside vs. the current market price), which often triggers buying from momentum and growth-oriented investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighting operational wins and growth narrative positions Aduro as a potential “future cleantech titan,” attracting investor interest in the company’s long-term market opportunity. Read More.

Recent coverage highlighting operational wins and growth narrative positions Aduro as a potential “future cleantech titan,” attracting investor interest in the company’s long-term market opportunity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively zero (0 shares) with a days-to-cover of 0.0 — the data is either indicating negligible short interest or reporting anomalies, so it’s unlikely to be a material factor for near-term price pressure or a short-squeeze story.

Reported short-interest data is effectively zero (0 shares) with a days-to-cover of 0.0 — the data is either indicating negligible short interest or reporting anomalies, so it’s unlikely to be a material factor for near-term price pressure or a short-squeeze story. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s model still projects multi-year losses (FY2026–FY2030 EPS estimates are negative, e.g., FY2026: ($0.54), FY2029: ($0.89), FY2030: ($0.79)), highlighting that profitability remains a multi-year story and valuation depends on execution and growth scaling. Read More.

Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company’s core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

