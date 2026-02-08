What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for TSE:GLX Q1 Earnings?

Get Bradmer Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:GLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bradmer Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bradmer Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bradmer Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.