What is Northland Securities’ Forecast for PLTR Q1 Earnings?

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLTR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of PLTR opened at $135.90 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.25.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $60,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,497.18. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.