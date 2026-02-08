What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for PC Connection Q1 Earnings?

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PC Connection in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PC Connection in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PC Connection presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PC Connection Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $67.92 on Friday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 2.91%.The company had revenue of $702.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.49 million.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 196.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 194.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 535.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PC Connection this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus — CNXN reported $0.91 EPS vs. the $0.86 consensus (revenue missed). The EPS upside likely reassured investors on profitability and helped lift the stock. PC Connection (CNXN) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q4 earnings beat consensus — CNXN reported $0.91 EPS vs. the $0.86 consensus (revenue missed). The EPS upside likely reassured investors on profitability and helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.20 (33% increase from $0.15), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders (ex-dividend Feb 17). This supports investor demand for the stock given yield and buyback/dividend focus.

Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.20 (33% increase from $0.15), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders (ex-dividend Feb 17). This supports investor demand for the stock given yield and buyback/dividend focus. Positive Sentiment: Management targets growth/market outperformance with expanded AI-enabled solutions — company commentary and analyst write-ups highlight a target to outperform peers by ~200 basis points, which frames Q4 results within a growth strategy that investors favor. Connection targets 200 basis point market outperformance in 2026 with expanded AI-enabled solutions

Management targets growth/market outperformance with expanded AI-enabled solutions — company commentary and analyst write-ups highlight a target to outperform peers by ~200 basis points, which frames Q4 results within a growth strategy that investors favor. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings release and company report provide full Q4 / FY details — investors can use the company release for guidance, segment performance and margin detail to refine models. Connection (CNXN) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Earnings release and company report provide full Q4 / FY details — investors can use the company release for guidance, segment performance and margin detail to refine models. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts are available for deeper read — useful for pieces of management commentary on supply chain, AI strategy, and customer demand but not a direct near-term catalyst by themselves. PC Connection Q4 2025 earnings call transcript PC Connection (CNXN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcripts are available for deeper read — useful for pieces of management commentary on supply chain, AI strategy, and customer demand but not a direct near-term catalyst by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti issued multiple small cuts to FY2026 and FY2027 EPS (and trimmed some quarterly estimates) — while changes are modest, analyst downgrades can temper upside and signal more conservative near-term estimates. This is a headwind that partially offsets the positive items above.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc (NASDAQ: CNXN), now operating under the trade name Connection, is a value-added provider of information technology solutions founded in 1982 and headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The company offers a broad portfolio of hardware and software products sourced from leading technology vendors, alongside professional services designed to help organizations design, deploy and maintain IT environments.

Connection’s product offerings encompass desktop and notebook computers, servers and storage systems, networking and cybersecurity solutions, as well as cloud and virtualization technologies.

