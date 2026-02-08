What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for O-I Glass Q2 Earnings?

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE OI opened at $16.64 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,939,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,033,000 after buying an additional 5,244,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in O-I Glass by 222.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,384 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $18,496,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $14,287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 806,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options flow — traders bought 2,354 call options (a ~3,039% jump vs. average), indicating speculative or hedged bullish interest that can support near‑term buying pressure. Options Activity

Large bullish options flow — traders bought 2,354 call options (a ~3,039% jump vs. average), indicating speculative or hedged bullish interest that can support near‑term buying pressure. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised some forward estimates — they lifted FY2026 EPS to $1.94 (from $1.90) and increased Q1 2026 and Q1 2027 forecasts, which is a modest positive signal for full‑year outlook expectations. Zacks still rates OI a “Hold.” Zacks Estimates Raised

Zacks raised some forward estimates — they lifted FY2026 EPS to $1.94 (from $1.90) and increased Q1 2026 and Q1 2027 forecasts, which is a modest positive signal for full‑year outlook expectations. Zacks still rates OI a “Hold.” Neutral Sentiment: Analyst rating unchanged — Zacks retains a “Hold” on OI, so the firm’s revisions reflect model tweaks rather than a change in conviction; that mutes the long‑term signal from the note. Zacks Hold Rating

Analyst rating unchanged — Zacks retains a “Hold” on OI, so the firm’s revisions reflect model tweaks rather than a change in conviction; that mutes the long‑term signal from the note. Negative Sentiment: Small cuts to near‑term quarterly EPS — Zacks trimmed Q2 2026 (to $0.55 from $0.56), Q3 2026 (to $0.60 from $0.61) and Q2 2027 (to $0.64 from $0.65). These modest downgrades could pressure expectations for upcoming quarters. Zacks Estimates Cut

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

