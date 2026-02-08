Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,699 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler CapEx jump supports multi‑year demand for Broadcom’s AI chips — Google and Meta signaled much larger 2026 CapEx plans, which investors view as direct upside to Broadcom’s TAM for TPUs/MTIA and other data‑center products. Broadcom and Nvidia Stocks Rise. How Google’s AI Spending Will Boost the Chip Makers.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market tech rebound led by chip names boosted AVGO — a Friday surge in large‑cap semiconductors helped lift Broadcom as investors bought the dip after recent tech weakness. Dow jumps 1,000 points as Nvidia, Broadcom spark tech-led market comeback
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum narrative: Broadcom framed as a “Mag Seven” gatecrasher — positive press around Broadcom’s ability to challenge AI‑heavy megacap performance added to buying interest. Broadcom Rallies 6% to Challenge Magnificent Seven Dominance on Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/support — Zacks moved Broadcom to a stronger rating, providing a fresh catalyst and third‑party validation for buyers. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF flows and index construction may add steady demand — new ETFs and factor funds that include AVGO can create incremental bid but are not immediate earnings drivers. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Contrarian views and valuation debate continue — some analysts argue the market still misprices AVGO; useful for medium/long‑term investors but mixed for near‑term trading. Broadcom: The Market Is Likely Getting It Wrong
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback concerns and analyst caution — recent coverage highlights that AVGO had pulled back earlier, and some analysts flag downside/earnings sensitivity, which keeps volatility elevated. Broadcom Stock Is Pulling Back. Here’s What Analysts Expect Next.
- Negative Sentiment: Periodic profit‑taking and headline volatility — several outlets explain why AVGO has traded down at times this week, underscoring that sentiment swings around AI narratives can reverse quickly. Broadcom (AVGO) stock trades down, here is why
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.92.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
