Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,699 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

