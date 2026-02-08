Win Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Win Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.

Shares of AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

