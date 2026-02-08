Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KNX

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.28.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 35,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $1,785,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,405,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,686,750.47. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $324,074.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,375.32. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $2,426,770 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,682,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,267,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after buying an additional 124,426 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,676,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,250,000 after acquiring an additional 315,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,430,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,087,000 after purchasing an additional 745,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,224 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Citi reaffirmed its rating (neutral) and set a $64 price target, giving investors an explicit upside reference that can support buying interest. Finviz

Citi reaffirmed its rating (neutral) and set a $64 price target, giving investors an explicit upside reference that can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.48 (from $0.46), a small but constructive near‑term revision that can lift quarter‑specific expectations. MarketBeat Zacks note

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.48 (from $0.46), a small but constructive near‑term revision that can lift quarter‑specific expectations. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus coverage referenced by AmericanBankingNews shows a “Moderate Buy” takeaway, which may attract momentum buyers and support sentiment. AmericanBankingNews

Brokerage consensus coverage referenced by AmericanBankingNews shows a “Moderate Buy” takeaway, which may attract momentum buyers and support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece argues the recent soft quarter may be less damaging than headlines suggest, a narrative that can limit downside after the January earnings miss. Yahoo Finance

A Yahoo Finance piece argues the recent soft quarter may be less damaging than headlines suggest, a narrative that can limit downside after the January earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (around ~89%), and recent small position changes by some funds are unlikely to move shares materially in isolation but reflect ongoing institutional interest. MarketBeat

Institutional ownership remains high (around ~89%), and recent small position changes by some funds are unlikely to move shares materially in isolation but reflect ongoing institutional interest. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued a series of downward revisions to multiple quarters and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $1.89, FY2027 to $3.04), flagging weaker near‑term profit outlook and raising execution risk. MarketBeat Zacks notes

Zacks issued a series of downward revisions to multiple quarters and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $1.89, FY2027 to $3.04), flagging weaker near‑term profit outlook and raising execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares (reducing his position ~40%) and EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares; material insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if driven by personal liquidity or tax planning. SEC filing (Fitzsimmons) SEC filing (Liu)

Insider selling: COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares (reducing his position ~40%) and EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares; material insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if driven by personal liquidity or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: January quarter missed consensus (EPS and revenue) and revenue was slightly down year‑over‑year — the earnings miss remains a baseline risk until upcoming quarterly cadence confirms improvement. MarketBeat earnings summary

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

