Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Terex

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2027 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Terex Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $62.94 on Friday. Terex has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 167.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6,800.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks materially raised FY2027 and several 2026–2027 quarterly EPS forecasts (FY2027 to $7.00 from $6.33; FY2026 to $5.45; multiple quarterly raises across Q1–Q4 2027). These upgrades signal an improved earnings outlook that likely underpins today’s buying.

Zacks materially raised FY2027 and several 2026–2027 quarterly EPS forecasts (FY2027 to $7.00 from $6.33; FY2026 to $5.45; multiple quarterly raises across Q1–Q4 2027). These upgrades signal an improved earnings outlook that likely underpins today’s buying. Positive Sentiment: Multiple individual quarter estimates were bumped (Q1–Q3–Q4 2027 and Q2–Q3 2026/2027 moved higher), indicating Zacks expects stronger near‑term cadence vs prior forecasts — a catalyst for upward re‑rating by investors.

Multiple individual quarter estimates were bumped (Q1–Q3–Q4 2027 and Q2–Q3 2026/2027 moved higher), indicating Zacks expects stronger near‑term cadence vs prior forecasts — a catalyst for upward re‑rating by investors. Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus on the stock is bullish-to-neutral: coverage shows an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from ~12 analysts, which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest. DefenseWorld Article AmericanBankingNews Article

Broker consensus on the stock is bullish-to-neutral: coverage shows an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from ~12 analysts, which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market context is supportive but mixed: trading volume is above average and the stock sits well above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages — a positive backdrop — while valuation (P/E ~26.8) already reflects elevated expectations.

Technical/market context is supportive but mixed: trading volume is above average and the stock sits well above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages — a positive backdrop — while valuation (P/E ~26.8) already reflects elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks slightly trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate (to $1.49 from $1.50). The revision is minimal but notes there remains some near‑term variability in quarterly cadence.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.