Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($17.54) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($17.32). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.10) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.89) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NBR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

NYSE NBR opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 153.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

