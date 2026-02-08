Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for FCX FY2026 Earnings

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the natural resource company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of FCX opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research materially raised EPS forecasts across several quarters and years — upgrades include higher Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 estimates (Zacks now sees FY2027 at ~$2.71 and FY2028 at ~$2.84), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings leverage if commodity prices hold.

Zacks Research materially raised EPS forecasts across several quarters and years — upgrades include higher Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2026/FY2027 estimates (Zacks now sees FY2027 at ~$2.71 and FY2028 at ~$2.84), signaling analysts expect stronger earnings leverage if commodity prices hold. Positive Sentiment: Major price‑target bump: an analyst raise lifted FCX’s target (reported +10.45% to $62.23), which supports near‑term upside and helps explain bullish flow into the stock. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) price target increased by 10.45% to 62.23

Major price‑target bump: an analyst raise lifted FCX’s target (reported +10.45% to $62.23), which supports near‑term upside and helps explain bullish flow into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Commodity backdrop: coverage highlights Freeport benefiting from record/high copper prices and management’s focus on disciplined growth — a supportive macro/industry tailwind for revenue and margins if prices persist. Freeport-McMoRan Rides Record Copper Prices With Disciplined Growth Focus

Commodity backdrop: coverage highlights Freeport benefiting from record/high copper prices and management’s focus on disciplined growth — a supportive macro/industry tailwind for revenue and margins if prices persist. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and earnings context: analysts and writeups are debating valuation after the recent run and the latest quarterly results — supportive earnings beats but valuations now reflect optimism, so outperformance may require continued strong copper and execution. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Valuation Check After Earnings And Copper Demand Optimism

Valuation and earnings context: analysts and writeups are debating valuation after the recent run and the latest quarterly results — supportive earnings beats but valuations now reflect optimism, so outperformance may require continued strong copper and execution. Negative Sentiment: Cautionary note after the rally: a recent analysis warns that despite a ~47% six‑month gain, higher operating costs and lower volumes in some periods could temper upside and argues for caution on further rallies absent improving fundamentals. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold FCX Stock After a 47% Rally in 6 Months?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

