Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for PG Earnings

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35. The firm has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 103,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

