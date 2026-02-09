Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAMI. Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on Acadian Asset Management in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadian Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 5.2%

NYSE:AAMI opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. Acadian Asset Management has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

Institutional Trading of Acadian Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $315,402,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $22,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadian Asset Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management announced a large dividend increase — quarterly dividend raised to $0.10 (annualized yield ~0.8%), up 900% from the prior $0.01 payment, with record date March 13 and pay date March 27. The move signals confidence in cash flow and is likely supporting the stock.

Management announced a large dividend increase — quarterly dividend raised to $0.10 (annualized yield ~0.8%), up 900% from the prior $0.01 payment, with record date March 13 and pay date March 27. The move signals confidence in cash flow and is likely supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong client flows and AUM momentum: $5.4B of Q4 net client inflows and record assets under management, which supports revenue growth prospects and recurring fee income. Acadian signals continued positive momentum

Company reported strong client flows and AUM momentum: $5.4B of Q4 net client inflows and record assets under management, which supports revenue growth prospects and recurring fee income. Positive Sentiment: Analyst update: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $52 to $54 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, giving modest upside vs. recent levels and likely adding buying interest. RBC raises price target

Analyst update: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $52 to $54 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, giving modest upside vs. recent levels and likely adding buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q4 presentation and earnings call transcript for details on guidance, margin drivers and pipeline; slides and multiple transcripts are available. Q4 slide deck Earnings call transcript

Investors can review the full Q4 presentation and earnings call transcript for details on guidance, margin drivers and pipeline; slides and multiple transcripts are available. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results slightly missed consensus: EPS $1.32 vs. $1.38 estimate and revenue $169.7M — the miss is a short-term negative catalyst and explains some sell-side caution despite strong flows. AAMI misses Q4 estimates

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

