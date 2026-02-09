Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AAMI. Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on Acadian Asset Management in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadian Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 5.2%
Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.
Institutional Trading of Acadian Asset Management
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $315,402,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $22,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced a large dividend increase — quarterly dividend raised to $0.10 (annualized yield ~0.8%), up 900% from the prior $0.01 payment, with record date March 13 and pay date March 27. The move signals confidence in cash flow and is likely supporting the stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong client flows and AUM momentum: $5.4B of Q4 net client inflows and record assets under management, which supports revenue growth prospects and recurring fee income. Acadian signals continued positive momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst update: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $52 to $54 and maintained a “sector perform” rating, giving modest upside vs. recent levels and likely adding buying interest. RBC raises price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q4 presentation and earnings call transcript for details on guidance, margin drivers and pipeline; slides and multiple transcripts are available. Q4 slide deck Earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results slightly missed consensus: EPS $1.32 vs. $1.38 estimate and revenue $169.7M — the miss is a short-term negative catalyst and explains some sell-side caution despite strong flows. AAMI misses Q4 estimates
Acadian Asset Management Company Profile
Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.
The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.
