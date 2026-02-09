Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

Adient stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,736.75. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Adient by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after acquiring an additional 210,758 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

