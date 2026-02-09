Akebia Therapeutics’ (AKBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKBA

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.38. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 49,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $68,838.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 299,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,152.10. The trade was a 14.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor designed to treat anemia associated with chronic kidney disease in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis patients. Akebia’s research and development efforts also extend to preclinical programs targeting nephrology and related metabolic disorders.

Since its founding in 2007, Akebia has pursued strategic collaborations to advance its clinical pipeline and expand its market reach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.