Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.6923.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. Alkermes has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.45.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,118.20. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,115,684.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,430.08. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 148,148 shares of company stock worth $5,028,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 933.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 395.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

