AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Raised to $41.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “negative” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $44.11.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 6.62%.The firm had revenue of $957.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.67%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $115,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4,164.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Key AllianceBernstein News

Here are the key news stories impacting AllianceBernstein this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly cash distribution to $0.96 per unit (annualized yield ~9.1%), an 11.6% increase versus the prior quarterly payout — a strong cash-return signal that can support the share price. ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Company raised its quarterly cash distribution to $0.96 per unit (annualized yield ~9.1%), an 11.6% increase versus the prior quarterly payout — a strong cash-return signal that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: adjusted EPS of $0.96 beat consensus by ~$0.04 and the firm reported record assets under management — evidence of scale and operating leverage that many investors view positively. Q4 Press Release / Slide Deck

Q4 results: adjusted EPS of $0.96 beat consensus by ~$0.04 and the firm reported record assets under management — evidence of scale and operating leverage that many investors view positively. Positive Sentiment: Barclays nudged its price target from $39 to $41 and kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest analyst upgrade that provides some upside support but is not a strong buy signal. Barclays Price Target Raise

Barclays nudged its price target from $39 to $41 and kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest analyst upgrade that provides some upside support but is not a strong buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Company earnings‑call materials and transcripts are available for investors assessing management commentary and detail on flows, AUM mix and capital allocation. Review the call slides/transcript to see management’s outlook and distribution policy. Earnings Call Presentation (Seeking Alpha)

Company earnings‑call materials and transcripts are available for investors assessing management commentary and detail on flows, AUM mix and capital allocation. Review the call slides/transcript to see management’s outlook and distribution policy. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged flow headwinds — net outflows in parts of the business were called out on the call and in analyst writeups, which raises concerns about fee revenue sustainability and near‑term organic growth. TipRanks: Flow Headwinds

Management flagged flow headwinds — net outflows in parts of the business were called out on the call and in analyst writeups, which raises concerns about fee revenue sustainability and near‑term organic growth. Negative Sentiment: Outlook/2025 earnings commentary was weaker: some coverage highlights lower 2025 earnings expectations even as AUM hit a record — revenue was down ~2.7% y/y and EPS is below last year’s level, which pressures the valuation and likely drove selling. Yahoo: Lower 2025 Earnings and Record AUM

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers a broad range of research-driven strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. The firm provides active and quantitative portfolio management, drawing on in-house research capabilities to serve the needs of institutional clients, private wealth investors and intermediaries. Its product lineup encompasses mutual funds, separately managed accounts and customized investment vehicles designed to meet diverse risk-return objectives.

The firm’s roots date back to 1967 with the founding of Sanford C.

Featured Articles

