Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $228.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

Shares of ALL opened at $207.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.24. Allstate has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,660. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,400 shares of company stock worth $10,313,256. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.5% during the second quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Allstate reported a big Q4 profit beat driven by property‑liability strength, lower catastrophe losses and higher earned premiums — EPS surged year‑over‑year, supporting confidence in earnings power. Allstate Q4 Earnings Beat

Allstate reported a big Q4 profit beat driven by property‑liability strength, lower catastrophe losses and higher earned premiums — EPS surged year‑over‑year, supporting confidence in earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Management announced a $4B share buyback program and an 8% quarterly dividend hike — both are shareholder-friendly actions that boost returns and can support the stock over time. Buyback & Dividend Article

Management announced a $4B share buyback program and an 8% quarterly dividend hike — both are shareholder-friendly actions that boost returns and can support the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target and kept an overweight view, implying meaningful upside; other shops (Wells Fargo) also lifted targets — these upgrades support the bullish case. Analyst Price Target Raises

Analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target and kept an overweight view, implying meaningful upside; other shops (Wells Fargo) also lifted targets — these upgrades support the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: CEO highlighted Florida tort‑reform as a blueprint to reduce auto insurance costs — positive for loss ratios over time but more of a policy/industry tailwind than an immediate earnings driver. CEO Tort Reform Article

CEO highlighted Florida tort‑reform as a blueprint to reduce auto insurance costs — positive for loss ratios over time but more of a policy/industry tailwind than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $220 target — signals some analysts see limited near‑term upside despite the company’s operational momentum. Cantor Fitzgerald Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $220 target — signals some analysts see limited near‑term upside despite the company’s operational momentum. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter came in below some street estimates, which may have trimmed enthusiasm despite the EPS beat — investors are sensitive to top‑line misses when valuation momentum is high. Revenue & Net Income Article

Revenue for the quarter came in below some street estimates, which may have trimmed enthusiasm despite the EPS beat — investors are sensitive to top‑line misses when valuation momentum is high. Negative Sentiment: After strong headlines (earnings, buyback, dividend), today’s move looks like short‑term profit‑taking and positioning shifts — market participants may be locking gains while digesting mixed signals. Earnings Call Transcript

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

