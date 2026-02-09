Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by China Renaissance from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.46.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $322.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock valued at $105,352,291. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

