Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fifty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 7,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 581,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

