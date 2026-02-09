Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fifty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon's earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon's federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he's "confident" the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany's cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

