Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fifty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.6%

AMZN opened at $210.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.80. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

