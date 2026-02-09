Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Fifty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.6%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.80. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 7,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 581,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

