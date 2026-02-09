Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on BUD. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.0%

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

NYSE BUD opened at $75.77 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,034,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33,184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $104,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.