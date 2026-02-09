Argus Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Argus from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average of $165.00. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,875. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Qualcomm Surpasses Q1 Earnings

Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Neutral Sentiment: Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Consensus Rating of Hold

Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Qualcomm Is Back at 2020 Levels

Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Memory Shortage Report

Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Analyst Forecast Cuts

Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk remains high — The combination of supply uncertainty, heavy post‑earnings selling, and mixed analyst views means QCOM can swing sharply; expect elevated intraday moves and headline sensitivity until memory supply trends or handset orders normalize. CNBC Coverage of Selloff

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

