Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARW. Wall Street Zen cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $158.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.36. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.79.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 results materially beat expectations — Arrow reported $4.39 EPS vs. $3.55 consensus and $8.75B revenue (roughly +20% Y/Y), with gross profit and operating profit rising. That beat is a key driver of investor optimism.

Management flagged record growth in ECS and strong Global Components momentum — positive for margin mix and recurring service revenues, supporting longer‑term earnings power.

Company set an ambitious Q1 sales growth target (~21%) and emphasized expanding value‑added services, which investors may view as evidence of sustainable top‑line expansion.

Truist raised its price target to $148 and kept a "hold" rating — a modestly improved view but the PT remains below the current market price, so limited incremental upside from this note.

Earnings call/transcripts are available for deeper read on management commentary and segment dynamics (useful for investors but not an immediate price mover on its own).

Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (2.130–2.330) was well below consensus (~3.56), creating near‑term earnings visibility risk and tempering the beat's impact on forward valuation.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $115 but reiterated an "underweight" rating — the PT implies significant downside versus the current market price, which could pressure sentiment among more conservative investors.

Some balance‑sheet caution: operating cash flow declined and total liabilities increased materially Y/Y (reported by third‑party summaries), which could concern investors focused on cash conversion and leverage.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

