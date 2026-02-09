Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 12.5%

NYSE ARW opened at $158.67 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $118.79.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2,391.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,156,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,787,000 after buying an additional 2,069,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 130.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7,460.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 364,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,739,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,518,000 after purchasing an additional 305,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,422,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results materially beat expectations — Arrow reported $4.39 EPS vs. $3.55 consensus and $8.75B revenue (roughly +20% Y/Y), with gross profit and operating profit rising. That beat is a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Management flagged record growth in ECS and strong Global Components momentum — positive for margin mix and recurring service revenues, supporting longer‑term earnings power. Yahoo: Call Highlights

Company set an ambitious Q1 sales growth target (~21%) and emphasized expanding value‑added services, which investors may view as evidence of sustainable top‑line expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $148 and kept a “hold” rating — a modestly improved view but the PT remains below the current market price, so limited incremental upside from this note. Benzinga: Truist PT

Earnings call/transcripts are available for deeper read on management commentary and segment dynamics (useful for investors but not an immediate price mover on its own). Negative Sentiment: Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (2.130–2.330) was well below consensus (~3.56), creating near‑term earnings visibility risk and tempering the beat’s impact on forward valuation. Company Press Release / Slides

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $115 but reiterated an “underweight” rating — the PT implies significant downside versus the current market price, which could pressure sentiment among more conservative investors. Negative Sentiment: Some balance‑sheet caution: operating cash flow declined and total liabilities increased materially Y/Y (reported by third‑party summaries), which could concern investors focused on cash conversion and leverage. QuiverQuant: Cash Flow & Liabilities

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

