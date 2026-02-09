Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target upped by HSBC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Ameriprise Financial raised Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.9%

Bank of America stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,863,000 after purchasing an additional 403,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

