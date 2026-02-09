Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target upped by HSBC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Ameriprise Financial raised Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.
Bank of America Stock Up 2.9%
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,863,000 after purchasing an additional 403,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,677,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Key Bank of America News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street peers and BAC are boosting bonus pools by at least 10%, a market signal that investment‑banking and markets revenue was strong in 2025 — this supports investor confidence in BAC’s profitability and retention. JPMorgan, Goldman, Bank of America Boost Bonus Pools by at Least 10%
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that BofA plans to revamp credit‑card offerings and is leveraging AI to boost consumer profit have investors expecting higher card revenue and improved margins over time. Product revamps + steady dividends are a clear near‑term positive for bank earnings outlook. Bank of America to revamp credit cards to fuel consumer profit – report
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC nudged its BAC price target up to $57 from $55 (hold), a modest analyst backing that removes some near‑term downside uncertainty. HSBC adjusts price target on Bank of America to $57 from $55; maintains hold rating
- Neutral Sentiment: BofA announced full redemption of its Series DD preferred stock — a corporate capital action that simplifies the capital structure; impact depends on how the redemption is funded and future capital allocation. Bank of America Announces Full Redemption of Its Series DD Preferred Stock and Related Depositary Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategist Michael Hartnett’s “Main Street over Davos” theme and calls to favor midcaps reflect positioning advice from BofA Research; useful for market positioning but not an immediate earnings catalyst for BAC itself. ‘Stay Long Detroit, Short Davos’: Why BofA’s Hartnett Sees A Main Street Boom Ahead Of The Midterms
- Negative Sentiment: BofA Institute flagged that middle‑class wage growth is stalling — a potential headwind for consumer spending, card volumes and loan performance if the trend persists. Bank of America Warns Middle Class Wages Are Stalling
- Negative Sentiment: BofA’s market strategist also warns that a two‑decade high in its “bull and bear” indicator could signal a market peak — an elevated macro risk that could pressure bank shares if broader risk appetite falls. Two‑decade high for Bank of America’s ‘bull and bear’ indicator points to stock‑market peak, strategist says
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
