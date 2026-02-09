Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.4167.

Several research firms have commented on BLCO. Evercore set a $18.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

