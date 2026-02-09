Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.4167.
Several research firms have commented on BLCO. Evercore set a $18.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.
Shares of BLCO stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
