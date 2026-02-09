Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.03 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BILI

Bilibili Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.12 and a beta of 0.73. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 226.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.