Birkenstock’s (BIRK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIRK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Birkenstock Price Performance

BIRK stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 16.70%.The firm had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 39.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,331,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 379,759 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 72.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,038,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,239,000 after purchasing an additional 858,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,647,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

