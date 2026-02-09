Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $143.48 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -377.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $495,777.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $217,006.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,925,910.40. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More.

Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More.

Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More.

AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More.

Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More.

Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More.

Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest and valuation risks: short interest spiked earlier (~10%), and the shares now trade at a very rich forward multiple — both can amplify volatility and create downside if growth or margin execution slips. (See company filings and market data for current short/valuation metrics.)

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.