BMO Capital Markets Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $150.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $113.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.37 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,945.85. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Paylocity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Paylocity

Here are the key news stories impacting Paylocity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Paylocity reported EPS of $1.85 vs. $1.57 expected and total revenue of $416.1M (up 10.4% YoY), showing solid recurring-revenue growth that supports long-term profitability. GlobeNewswire Q2 Press Release

Q2 beat — Paylocity reported EPS of $1.85 vs. $1.57 expected and total revenue of $416.1M (up 10.4% YoY), showing solid recurring-revenue growth that supports long-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and buybacks — trailing‑12‑month operating cash flow and free‑cash‑flow margins remain robust; company repurchased $100M (~690k shares) in Q2 and ~$600M (~3.7M shares) since May 2024, supporting EPS and shareholder returns. GlobeNewswire Q2 Press Release

Strong cash flow and buybacks — trailing‑12‑month operating cash flow and free‑cash‑flow margins remain robust; company repurchased $100M (~690k shares) in Q2 and ~$600M (~3.7M shares) since May 2024, supporting EPS and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Product and distribution drivers — management highlighted product expansion and growth through the broker channel as sources of upside to bookings and longer‑term revenue. MSN deep dive

Product and distribution drivers — management highlighted product expansion and growth through the broker channel as sources of upside to bookings and longer‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — full slide deck and call transcript provide more detail on client metrics and product road map for investors who want to dig into assumptions. MarketBeat earnings packet Seeking Alpha transcript

Earnings materials available — full slide deck and call transcript provide more detail on client metrics and product road map for investors who want to dig into assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — management’s FY26 and Q3 revenue guidance came in below consensus (Q3 guidance midpoint well under street estimates), which is the main near‑term catalyst behind the selloff as it suggests slower near‑term top‑line momentum. MarketBeat guidance summary

Guidance disappointed — management’s FY26 and Q3 revenue guidance came in below consensus (Q3 guidance midpoint well under street estimates), which is the main near‑term catalyst behind the selloff as it suggests slower near‑term top‑line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms (Citigroup, Truist, Citizens JMP, Mizuho, BTIG, BMO) reduced targets today (ratings largely remain buy/outperform), trimming upside and adding near‑term selling pressure despite retained positive views. Benzinga coverage

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.