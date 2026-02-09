Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.
Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.
Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
More Bristol Myers Squibb News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and growth portfolio momentum — BMY reported $12.5B in Q4 revenue with growth in new products (immuno‑oncology) helping offset legacy declines; investors view the topline beat as validating the company’s transition. Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Upside FY‑2026 guidance — management set FY‑2026 EPS of $6.05–$6.35 and revenue guidance of $46.0–$47.5B, both above consensus, which markets are treating as a material bullish catalyst for forward earnings and cash flow expectations. Bristol Myers forecasts upbeat 2026, expecting Eliquis price cut to pay off
- Positive Sentiment: Management and pipeline commentary — CEO Chris Boerner highlighted the strongest pipeline in a decade and called out new growth engines, supporting investor confidence in sustained medium‑term revenue growth. Bristol Myers Squibb CEO: Richest product pipeline we’ve had in the last decade
- Positive Sentiment: Street reaction — Citigroup raised its price target from $60 to $64 (maintaining a neutral rating), signalling modest analyst support for upside after the print and guidance. Tickerreport: Citigroup raises target
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/total-return thesis discussed — commentary (Seeking Alpha) frames BMY as a dividend income play with hidden upside from pipeline and buybacks; relevant for income-oriented investors but less immediate as a price catalyst. Bristol-Myers Squibb: A Dividend Gem With Hidden Upside In 2026
- Negative Sentiment: EPS mix and legacy headwinds — non‑GAAP EPS dynamics and year‑over‑year decline in EPS (and some legacy drug declines) remain a risk; some outlets note EPS was below certain Street figures and that company sales may decline in 2026 before new-product gains fully offset legacy erosion. MarketBeat: Earnings and call materials
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts/publication notes that overall sales could decline in 2026 — this has been flagged as a medium‑term headwind that could pressure consensus if new-product uptake lags expectations. MSN: Bristol Myers expects sales to decline this year
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.
