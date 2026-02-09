BTIG Research Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $150.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities set a $245.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Trading Down 7.2%

PCTY stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.48. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $113.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,945.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,262,000 after purchasing an additional 369,975 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,237,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 61.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 552,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,967,000 after purchasing an additional 209,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Paylocity

Here are the key news stories impacting Paylocity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Paylocity reported EPS of $1.85 vs. $1.57 expected and total revenue of $416.1M (up 10.4% YoY), showing solid recurring-revenue growth that supports long-term profitability. GlobeNewswire Q2 Press Release

Q2 beat — Paylocity reported EPS of $1.85 vs. $1.57 expected and total revenue of $416.1M (up 10.4% YoY), showing solid recurring-revenue growth that supports long-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and buybacks — trailing‑12‑month operating cash flow and free‑cash‑flow margins remain robust; company repurchased $100M (~690k shares) in Q2 and ~$600M (~3.7M shares) since May 2024, supporting EPS and shareholder returns. GlobeNewswire Q2 Press Release

Strong cash flow and buybacks — trailing‑12‑month operating cash flow and free‑cash‑flow margins remain robust; company repurchased $100M (~690k shares) in Q2 and ~$600M (~3.7M shares) since May 2024, supporting EPS and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Product and distribution drivers — management highlighted product expansion and growth through the broker channel as sources of upside to bookings and longer‑term revenue. MSN deep dive

Product and distribution drivers — management highlighted product expansion and growth through the broker channel as sources of upside to bookings and longer‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — full slide deck and call transcript provide more detail on client metrics and product road map for investors who want to dig into assumptions. MarketBeat earnings packet Seeking Alpha transcript

Earnings materials available — full slide deck and call transcript provide more detail on client metrics and product road map for investors who want to dig into assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — management’s FY26 and Q3 revenue guidance came in below consensus (Q3 guidance midpoint well under street estimates), which is the main near‑term catalyst behind the selloff as it suggests slower near‑term top‑line momentum. MarketBeat guidance summary

Guidance disappointed — management’s FY26 and Q3 revenue guidance came in below consensus (Q3 guidance midpoint well under street estimates), which is the main near‑term catalyst behind the selloff as it suggests slower near‑term top‑line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms (Citigroup, Truist, Citizens JMP, Mizuho, BTIG, BMO) reduced targets today (ratings largely remain buy/outperform), trimming upside and adding near‑term selling pressure despite retained positive views. Benzinga coverage

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.