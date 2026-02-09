Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.1667.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore upped their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Canada Goose Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.26 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $195.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Broad-based revenue growth and management’s message that recent margin actions were deliberate to drive product relevance and brand momentum — supports a recovery if sales keep accelerating. Q3 Press Release

Broad-based revenue growth and management’s message that recent margin actions were deliberate to drive product relevance and brand momentum — supports a recovery if sales keep accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Strategic leadership move: appointment of Patrick Bourke as President, North America to focus on retail/wholesale execution and brand momentum in GEO’s largest market. Appointment Release

Strategic leadership move: appointment of Patrick Bourke as President, North America to focus on retail/wholesale execution and brand momentum in GEO’s largest market. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts/commentators view the share-price drop as a buying opportunity given an improved top line and a forward P/E below historical averages — a potential catalyst if margins normalize. SA Buy-the-Dip

Some analysts/commentators view the share-price drop as a buying opportunity given an improved top line and a forward P/E below historical averages — a potential catalyst if margins normalize. Neutral Sentiment: Company released slide deck and earnings materials (useful for modeling/management guidance). Investors should review the deck and call transcript for FY guidance and margin cadence. Earnings Presentation

Company released slide deck and earnings materials (useful for modeling/management guidance). Investors should review the deck and call transcript for FY guidance and margin cadence. Negative Sentiment: Margins and profit disappointed: multiple outlets report an earnings/margin miss tied to heavier SG&A (marketing) and one‑time wholesale bad‑debt/charges, which triggered an immediate stock selloff and analyst downgrades. Financial Post Investing.com

Margins and profit disappointed: multiple outlets report an earnings/margin miss tied to heavier SG&A (marketing) and one‑time wholesale bad‑debt/charges, which triggered an immediate stock selloff and analyst downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: an investor litigation/investigation notice was filed after the earnings release, adding uncertainty and potential headline risk. GlobeNewswire

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

