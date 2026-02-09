Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$140.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price reduced by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$183.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$275.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$300.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Huber Research raised Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$175.86.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$120.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$171.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$207.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$116.21 and a 12 month high of C$299.24.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.76 billion for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed underlying strength — TRI reported C$1.47 EPS and C$2.76B revenue with a 32% net margin, reinforcing profitability and supporting the company’s AI-related growth narrative. Q4 Earnings Highlights

Q4 results showed underlying strength — TRI reported C$1.47 EPS and C$2.76B revenue with a 32% net margin, reinforcing profitability and supporting the company’s AI-related growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management framed recent weakness in software/AI stocks as sentiment-driven rather than fundamental, a message aimed at calming investors and defending valuation. CEO Comments on Software Stocks

Management framed recent weakness in software/AI stocks as sentiment-driven rather than fundamental, a message aimed at calming investors and defending valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage includes full Q4 earnings call transcripts and writeups highlighting revenue growth and AI initiatives — useful for investors wanting detail but not a clear immediate catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Market coverage includes full Q4 earnings call transcripts and writeups highlighting revenue growth and AI initiatives — useful for investors wanting detail but not a clear immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple major banks cut price targets today — TD lowered its target to C$175 (from C$285), BMO to C$165 (from C$275), and CIBC to C$140 (from C$183). Though several firms kept buy/outperform ratings, the across‑the‑board target reductions are putting downward pressure on the share price. BayStreet.CA Analyst Ratings

Multiple major banks cut price targets today — TD lowered its target to C$175 (from C$285), BMO to C$165 (from C$275), and CIBC to C$140 (from C$183). Though several firms kept buy/outperform ratings, the across‑the‑board target reductions are putting downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: National Bank also trimmed its target on adjusted valuation assumptions, adding to the negative analyst tone and raising questions about near‑term valuation multiples. National Bank Cuts Target

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

