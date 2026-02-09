Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Datadog Stock Up 4.6%

DDOG stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average of $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 360.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.27. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $988,629.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 340,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,550,147.89. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $1,240,436.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 165,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,541,108.17. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 624,639 shares of company stock valued at $103,844,778 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,727,000 after purchasing an additional 242,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile



Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

