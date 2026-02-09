Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $63.98 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,373,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,982,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,142,000 after buying an additional 3,630,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,485,000 after buying an additional 7,409,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,377,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,627,000 after buying an additional 473,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,139,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,807,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Several major brokers raised targets and kept favorable ratings, signaling buyside optimism and supporting upside. Highlights: Baird raised its target to $72 and kept an outperform rating. Baird Raises PT

Several major brokers raised targets and kept favorable ratings, signaling buyside optimism and supporting upside. Highlights: Baird raised its target to $72 and kept an outperform rating. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target to $74 and maintained an outperform, and Goldman Sachs also lifted its target to $74 and kept a buy — both imply mid‑teens upside vs. recent levels. RBC Raises PT Goldman Raises PT

RBC raised its target to $74 and maintained an outperform, and Goldman Sachs also lifted its target to $74 and kept a buy — both imply mid‑teens upside vs. recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Baird/RBC/Goldman’s moves reflect confidence in non‑residential end markets (notably data centers and aftermarket), which analysts cite as durable growth drivers.

Baird/RBC/Goldman’s moves reflect confidence in non‑residential end markets (notably data centers and aftermarket), which analysts cite as durable growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Carrier highlighted plans for ~50% data‑center revenue growth in 2026 and reiterated margin expansion, buybacks and free cash flow generation — positives for medium‑term earnings power but partially offset by soft residential demand. Data Center Growth

Carrier highlighted plans for ~50% data‑center revenue growth in 2026 and reiterated margin expansion, buybacks and free cash flow generation — positives for medium‑term earnings power but partially offset by soft residential demand. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and investor materials show strong cash flow and ~$3.7B returned to shareholders in 2025, supporting buyback-led EPS support. Company PR

Company press release and investor materials show strong cash flow and ~$3.7B returned to shareholders in 2025, supporting buyback-led EPS support. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed: adjusted EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus $0.36 and revenue ~$4.84B vs. ~$5.05B — revenue and EPS were down year‑over‑year, prompting near‑term investor caution. Q4 Results

Q4 results missed: adjusted EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus $0.36 and revenue ~$4.84B vs. ~$5.05B — revenue and EPS were down year‑over‑year, prompting near‑term investor caution. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance below consensus: company issued EPS guidance of $2.80 (Street ~2.87) and revenue guide roughly $22.0B vs. Street ~$22.5B — a key driver of downward pressure after the print. Guidance Miss

FY‑2026 guidance below consensus: company issued EPS guidance of $2.80 (Street ~2.87) and revenue guide roughly $22.0B vs. Street ~$22.5B — a key driver of downward pressure after the print. Negative Sentiment: Street reaction to the miss was immediate: several outlets report shares fell on the results and guidance. Continued residential weakness remains the primary risk to near‑term revenue. Market Reaction

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

