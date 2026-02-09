Citizens Jmp Cuts Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target to $4.00

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities set a $4.00 price objective on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.97.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $346.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $227.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 55,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 216,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ribbon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — Ribbon reported $0.59 EPS vs. a consensus ~$0.11, driven by margin items and stronger profitability metrics. This is a near-term positive for earnings credibility. Article Title

Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — Ribbon reported $0.59 EPS vs. a consensus ~$0.11, driven by margin items and stronger profitability metrics. This is a near-term positive for earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: Company highlights: PR release cites strong cash flow, bookings from expanding voice-modernization customers and >25% growth with U.S. Tier 1 service providers; Ribbon says it’s targeting expansion into AI and defense markets — potential longer-term growth drivers. Article Title

Company highlights: PR release cites strong cash flow, bookings from expanding voice-modernization customers and >25% growth with U.S. Tier 1 service providers; Ribbon says it’s targeting expansion into AI and defense markets — potential longer-term growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts and slide deck are available for deeper detail on project timing, backlog and mix — useful for investors wanting management’s commentary on the weak revenue cadence. Article Title

Earnings call/transcripts and slide deck are available for deeper detail on project timing, backlog and mix — useful for investors wanting management’s commentary on the weak revenue cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Outlook nuance: Seeking Alpha and company materials show Ribbon projecting up to ~$875M for 2026 revenue “amid a cautious outlook” — management is signaling opportunity (voice modernization) but also caution on timing. Article Title

Outlook nuance: Seeking Alpha and company materials show Ribbon projecting up to ~$875M for 2026 revenue “amid a cautious outlook” — management is signaling opportunity (voice modernization) but also caution on timing. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and weak guidance drove the selloff — Q4 revenue was $227.3M (below estimates) and management set 1Q revenue guidance of $160–170M vs. a ~$196M consensus and FY revenue guidance $850–865M vs. ~$905M expected. That guidance shortfall is the primary negative catalyst. Article Title

Revenue miss and weak guidance drove the selloff — Q4 revenue was $227.3M (below estimates) and management set 1Q revenue guidance of $160–170M vs. a ~$196M consensus and FY revenue guidance $850–865M vs. ~$905M expected. That guidance shortfall is the primary negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reactions: B. Riley downgraded RBBN from Buy to Neutral (PT $2.90) and several firms (Rosenblatt, Citizens/JMP) trimmed price targets to $4 (some kept Buy/Outperform). The mix of downgrades and PT cuts reflects investor concern about near-term revenue visibility. Article Title Article Title

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon’s technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon’s product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

