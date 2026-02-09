Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Get Compass alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMP. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Compass from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Compass from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on Compass in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Compass

Compass Stock Up 2.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

NYSE COMP opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

In other news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,202,831.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 250,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,378.19. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $230,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 258,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,832. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 234,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.