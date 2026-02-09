Contrasting Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) & Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Oxford Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crocs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Oxford Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Oxford Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 4.48% 43.14% 15.26% Oxford Industries -0.20% 9.35% 4.18%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Crocs has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Industries has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crocs and Oxford Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 3 7 4 0 2.07 Oxford Industries 2 5 0 0 1.71

Crocs presently has a consensus price target of $94.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Oxford Industries has a consensus price target of $45.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Oxford Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than Crocs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Oxford Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.07 billion 1.09 $950.07 million $3.07 27.95 Oxford Industries $1.52 billion 0.39 $92.97 million ($0.33) -121.45

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Industries. Oxford Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crocs beats Oxford Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama brand for various products, such as indoor and outdoor furniture, beach chairs, bedding and bath linens, fabrics, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery, sleepwear, shampoo, toiletries, fragrances, cigar accessories, distilled spirits, and other products; and Lilly Pulitzer for stationery and gift products, home furnishing products, and eyewear. The company distribute its products through southerntide.com, thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com, and duckhead.com; and specialty retailers. It offers products through its retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi-branded e-commerce retailers, off-price retailers, and other retailers, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates brand-specific full-price retail stores; Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations; and Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

