Coursera’s (COUR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Coursera has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $988.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $65,997.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,054.76. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Coursera by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 9.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings with sizable price targets — Needham keeps a Buy with a $10 PT and Telsey keeps an Outperform with a $14 PT, signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels.

Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $805M–$815M (above consensus ~$798M) and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates — this shows top‑line acceleration assumptions tied to the Udemy deal and AI product initiatives.

Company outlined a $805M–$815M 2026 revenue target and said the Udemy merger plus AI work will accelerate platform evolution — strategic M&A and AI adoption are being presented as drivers of future growth.

Q4 revenue of $196.9M topped estimates (~$191.8M) and revenue grew ~9.9% YoY, but EPS of $0.06 simply met expectations — decent top‑line strength, mixed bottom‑line.

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups are available for details on product cadence, Udemy integration timeline and margin assumptions — useful if you want to hear management tone and modeling details.

Profitability metrics remain pressured: net margin stayed negative and EPS declined year‑over‑year (from $0.08 to $0.06). Analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, highlighting margin risk as Coursera invests for growth and integrates Udemy.

Analysts and market pieces flag margin pressure from the Udemy deal and potential dilution/costs — the market appears to be weighing growth prospects against near‑term profitability headwinds.

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

