Critical Analysis: Unitil (NYSE:UTL) versus Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and Unitil”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unitil $494.80 million 1.83 $47.10 million $2.89 17.47

Analyst Ratings

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summer Energy and Unitil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Unitil 0 2 0 0 2.00

Unitil has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Unitil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unitil is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Unitil 9.32% 9.04% 2.62%

Volatility and Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of -174.55, indicating that its share price is 17,555% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitil has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Unitil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unitil beats Summer Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides real estate management services. It serves approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

