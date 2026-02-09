Critical Survey: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $79.87 million 3.89 -$51.51 million ($0.90) -6.52 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$7.72 million ($472.64) -0.01

This table compares Sight Sciences and Bluejay Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -60.63% -61.59% -36.11% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -432.21% -345.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sight Sciences and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 1 3 4 1 2.56 Bluejay Diagnostics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. It also offers TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, as well as related components. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

