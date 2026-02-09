Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.6364.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Crocs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. The trade was a 19.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Crocs by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CROX opened at $85.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.