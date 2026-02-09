Crown (NYSE:CCK) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Crown’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,047,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at $43,213,380. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,634 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown by 226.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown by 58.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,980 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Crown by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,493,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,854,000 after acquiring an additional 943,045 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,197,000 after acquiring an additional 933,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Key Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.