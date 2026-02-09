Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.8333.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY opened at $19.27 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a P/E ratio of -481.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.06). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $448.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

